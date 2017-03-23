‘No crime committed’, say police after boys aged 12 suffer ‘burn types injuries’

An incident which saw two young boys suffer “burn type injuries” is not being treated as a crime, Police Scotland said this afternoon.

A major investigation was launched yesterday evening after two school boys told officers they had a white substance thrown at them which caused burn type injuries.

The incident occurred in the Granitehill Road area of Aberdeen.

Both boys were taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Despite no crime being committed, officers are still investigating how the substance got into the hands of the boys.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “Extensive inquiries have been carried out today by a team of officers who have established that no assault – nor any crime – has taken place.

“I appreciate the upset this has caused the local community today and would like to thank you all for your patience while our inquiries took place.

“I would also like to thank every member of the public who has provided information in relation to this investigation and thank the media for their assistance so far.”

“Further inquiries will now be carried out as to how the substance involved in this incident was able to be accessed and where it came from.”