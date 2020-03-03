‘No confirmed cases of the coronavirus’: Dundee school dismisses social media rumours

A Dundee school has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that it has been affected by coronavirus.

Several posts on Facebook claimed that a man was being treated for the virus in Ninewells Hospital, with suggestions that his children were pupils at St Paul’s Academy.

A tweet from St Paul’s at around 5.30pm yesterday said: “NHS Tayside have just in the last hour confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus linked to any school at all in Tayside, including St Paul’s.”

The UK’s battle plan to tackle coronavirus is due to be revealed at Downing Street today as the country prepares for the illness to spread more widely in the days and weeks ahead.

The number of people in the UK who have tested positive for the virus stands at 39.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out the Government’s plan, vowing that officials are “ready to take necessary steps” to contain coronavirus and protect the vulnerable.

The plan is expected to include a “war room” to bring together communications experts and scientists from across Government and the NHS to roll out a public information campaign.