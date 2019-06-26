‘No concern’ over condition of man later found dead in Dundee’s police headquarters

Police officers had “no concerns” about a man who was later found dead in custody.

The fatal accident inquiry into the death of Mark Hutton heard officers in the custody suite of Dundee’s police headquarters had not seen a deterioration in his appearance during his time in their care.

The 29-year-old was found dead in a cell of the West Bell Street station on March 5 2016 after officers arrested him near Swannie Ponds.

He had been found riding a motorbike, allegedly erratically, and officers took him to the cells.

Sergeant Gordon Gray, who was the supervisor for the custody suite at the time of Mark’s death, told the inquiry that he had mistakenly given a statement saying he had checked on the Whitfield man when he hadn’t. Describing the moment the alarm was sounded, he said: “I was in the public inquiry office at 1pm when the alarm was activated.

“From the CCTV cameras I could see there was something going on. I ran downstairs to cell eight and there was the nurse and another officer in the cell with Mr Hutton.

“I made sure the ambulance had been phoned. There was nothing additionally I could do.” Mr Gray added: “I have a memory of having checked on him but that was a false memory. I remembered him from checking on him in the past. I haven’t falsified anything at any point in this process.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that neither Mr Gray nor the supervisor on the shift before him, Sergeant Iain Taylor, had checked on Mark personally despite guidelines advising that they do so.

Mark was assessed as being “high risk” and received half-hourly checks from staff due to concerns he was under the influence of drugs but no fears were raised about any deterioration in his condition.

The fatal accident inquiry before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.