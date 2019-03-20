‘No breach of standards’ over political badges worn by NHS Tayside board member

NHS Tayside has drawn a line under a scandal that erupted over a senior director’s political badges and wristbands.

Dr Drew Walker became the subject of scrutiny after he wore a wristband supporting Scottish independence and political badges at NHS Tayside’s annual review event.

He also wore an anti-nuclear badge and a pin that was thought to be in support of the SNP – later confirmed as a white ribbon in support of a campaign against gender-based violence.

Health bosses reacted after North East Labour MSP Jenny Marra shared concerns over Dr Walker’s attire – but now consider the matter closed.

An NHS spokeswoman said: “We expect that all members of staff should be impartial in their role and observe neutrality at all times while carrying out their duties.

“In relation to this matter, we are satisfied that there has been no breach of NHS Tayside standards.”