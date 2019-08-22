No bail for man accused of stealing alcohol, tablet, and card reader from Dundee eatery

A man has been refused bail after he denied stealing a variety of items from an Italian restaurant in Dundee city centre.

Kevin McKinlay, 37, appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on a single charge of theft yesterday.

He is alleged to have stolen a quantity of alcohol, an electronic tablet and a bank card reader from the Mozza eatery on Whitehall Street.

The thefts are said to have occurred between August 12 and 13.

McKinlay, of Strathmore Avenue, Forfar, pleaded not guilty to the charge and will stand trial on September 18, with an intermediate diet on September 5.

Solicitor Jim Laverty asked for leniency, claiming that holding him would cause him to “lose the close contact he has made with his family”.

However, Sheriff Lorna Drummond refused McKinlay his liberty because he was already on bail at the time of the alleged offence. He was remanded in custody.