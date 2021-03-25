Thursday, March 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

No arrests made after police operation in Kirkcaldy

by Aileen Robertson
March 25, 2021, 10:38 am
© Kenny SmithPost Thumbnail

Police Scotland has confirmed no arrests were made after a planned operation in Kirkcaldy.

Officers swooped on Lismore Avenue on Wednesday morning and appeared to focus their attention on a block of flats in the street.

Officers in protective white suits spent hours scouring the property while a number of marked police vans were parked in the area.

However, police said this morning that nobody had been arrested following the operation.

“Following a police operation at an address in Lismore Avenue, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday March 24 no arrests were made,” said a spokesperson.