Nisa Local store on Meadowside has application for booze denied

A city centre convenience store has been refused permission to sell alcohol because of a “plethora” of off-licences in the area.

The Nisa Local store on Meadowside opened in April but has had its application to sell booze deferred several times.

The application was in front of the city council’s licensing board again yesterday and this time it was refused.

City centre councillor Ken Lynn said: “This goes against our over-provision of alcohol policy.

“There are a plethora of off-licences in the city centre.

“This is the area where we have the highest instances of public disorder and that is down to alcohol.”

Among the objectors to the application was NHS Tayside.

Dr Emma Fletcher, consultant in public health medicine, said: “Granting this licence would be in breach of the licensing boards’s over-provision of policy statement.

“It has been established that Dundee is currently over-provided with regards to the availability of alcohol to purchase from off-sales trade.

“The onus would therefore be on the applicant to evidence that their application will not contribute to over-provision in the off-sales trade and not result in increased alcohol-related harm.”

Dr Drew Walker, the board’s director of public health, said: “There is a very clear relationship between the ease of availability to purchase alcohol and the consumption of alcohol.

“Dundee has significant ill-health concerns relating to alcohol.”

But solicitor Janet Hood, agent for the applicants, said that the store planned to operate a vulnerable people policy.

She said: “Staff will be trained to be able to assist any vulnerable people who use the store, be this through the use of drink or drugs.

“Staff will be able to get assistance for the appropriate authorities.

“Vulnerable people will be kept on the premises until help is available.”

She added: “My clients are also prepared to reduce the size of the area in the store available for the sale of alcohol.

“They are also prepared to reduce the area available for the sale of alcohol in their new Lochee store when it opens in around 12 to 14 months’ time.”

But Stewart Hunter, chairman of the board, moved refusal of the application.

Mr Hunter said: “The over-provision of alcohol policy precedent has already been set.

”The Lochee store isn’t even open yet so we are not able to compare like-for-like here.”

The board unanimously rejected the application.

Following the meeting, Raza Rehman of the store said he was disappointed at the decision.

He said: “I will be looking at the decision and the board’s policy with a view to reviewing my options.”