Ninewells ward in Dundee closes to new admissions due to vomiting and diarrhoea bug

Ward 2 at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is closed to new admissions due to several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The ward has been closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and all appropriate infection control measures have been put in place, NHS Tayside said today.

A spokeswoman added: “To help us minimise the spread of these bugs, we ask people who may be feeling unwell or experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea not to visit their friends and family members who are in hospital.

“We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms.”