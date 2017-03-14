A team of staff who look after cancer patients at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is preparing to take part in this year’s MoonWalk.

The charity event, organised by Walk the Walk, sees women and men take to the streets overnight, wearing decorated bras and passing some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks.

Regarded as one of the most testing events in the Scottish fundraising calendar, participants march on routes of up to 52.4 miles — the length of two marathons.

Doreen Fechlie and three colleagues from the patient pathways team at Ninewells — Roisin Mollison, Heather Anderson and Lee Smith — have signed up to take on the challenge on June 10.

Doreen has worked for the NHS for the past 15 years, looking after cancer patients from initial referral to treatment and ensuring their journey is smooth.

She said she was encouraged to take part by a colleague and used her forthcoming 50th birthday as motivation to get fit.

“I’m glad we have pulled together as a team,” she said. “I decided myself that I’d like to do something at the start of the year, as I was going to be 50 and wanted a challenge.

“It’s one of those things — because we work together, we can properly pull together.

“We are going to train as a group and support each other. We’ve all gone to get our trainers and are trying to break them in.”

Walk the Walk has also recently funded the cost of a scalp cooling machine at Ninewells to help people undergoing chemotherapy retain their hair.

Prior to receiving a chemotherapy drug, the scalp cooler — which consists of a lightweight silicone cap connected to a small refrigeration unit — is placed on the head and reduces the amount of blood reaching the hair follicles. This increases the chance of retaining the hair.

In the region of 80,000 people have taken part in the MoonWalk Scotland over the years, helping to raise more than £19.6 million.

Most of the money realised stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer.

Anyone interested in signing up should visit walkthewalk.org.