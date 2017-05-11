Staff shortages at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee resulted in “disruption” to meals offered to patients.

In a memo sent to hospital staff, employees were advised that “due to staff shortages in the diet kitchen, there will be a limit to what can be provided”.

In the circular sent out by patient catering manager Guy Humpleby, diet choice dishes were said to be “limited”.

Mr Humpleby added that cooked breakfasts were also to be shelved due to the shortage in numbers.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “A patient’s diet is an important factor in terms of recovery, so this is a matter of concern.

“Staff shortages are resulting in this sort of situation and it is just not satisfactory.

“I want this to be resolved once and for all and on a permanent footing.

“I’ll be contacting NHS Tayside chief executive Lesley McLay to ask for an explanation as a matter of urgency.”

North East MSP Bill Bowman said: “This is a worrying situation for patients and should be addressed urgently by management.

“It is bad enough if you or a family member has to be in hospital, but to have these menu restrictions will make any stay even more difficult.

“I would question why there are staff shortages in the catering department at all.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to unplanned short-term staff absences in our specialist diet kitchen it was necessary to introduce small changes to the therapeutic dietary menus.

“The therapeutic and dietary menus for patients are now being delivered as usual.”