Ninewells staff preparing for day of action to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis charity

NHS Tayside staff are preparing for a day of action on Friday to raise funds for charity.

The Cystic Fibrosis team will be tackling a 5k run and a 10k cycle to raise money for the Leanne Fund, which supports people with the condition.

Keeping fit and active is vital for those with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic condition which causes sticky mucus to grow in the lungs and stomach making it difficult to breathe and properly digest food,

Together the CF team and the charity have been working to provide home fitness equipment for patients during lockdown.

Over the last 10 weeks the charity has supported 68 children and young people by providing them with exercise equipment.

The challenge comes as part of Cystic Fibrosis week, which runs until June 21, and is welcomed by the charity who have had to cancel some of their fundraisers.

On Wear Yellow Day, June 19, the team will be encouraging patients to join in the activities with their own exercises at home.

Louise Gouick, from the CF team at Ninewells Hospital, said: “As part of Cystic Fibrosis week our patients have set us an exercise challenge. So on ‘Wear Yellow’ day, 19th June, we will be running 5km then cycling 10km.

“We will be encouraging our patients to join us by doing their own exercise challenges at home.

“The Leanne Fund has provided amazing support to our patients during lockdown by providing them with exercise equipment to help them keep fit whilst shielding. This is our way of saying thank you by giving something back.”

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund, said: “We’ve been providing sport and fitness equipment to CF patients who are all shielding at the moment through our ‘Get Active’ service so they can continue to maintain their fitness at home while they can’t get to classes/gym etc.

“We’re working together with the NHS team to continue to provide this but with the loss of all regular fundraising this year due to the Covid situation, we are facing additional costs.

“We are very grateful to the NHS team for taking on this challenge and we hope people will show their support by donating to The Leanne Fund.”

To donate to the team visit Just Giving and search for Louise Gouick.