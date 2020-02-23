Ninewells Nursery youngsters enjoy great outdoors with woodland walks to ‘improve their sensory skills’

Youngsters braved the bitter weather this week to have some fun in the great outdoors.

Ninewells Nursery, which is located in the grounds of Ninewells Hospital, is in prime position to take advantage of what the nearby woods have to offer, including the beautiful community gardens.

The pre-school kids went on a woodland walk alongside nursery staff this week, with the children apparently unfazed by the chilly weather conditions.

All the children are taken for woodland walks every week.

Nursery manager Adelle Taylor explained that the outdoor play isn’t only a chance to get out of the nursery.

She said: “There are so many benefits to outdoor play, not only for children’s learning but also their health and wellbeing.

“The woodland walks allow the kids to improve their sensory skills as they feel new textures such as leaves and bark and they see new surroundings and hear new noises.

“The walks are also great for improving their health and fitness.

“The children are free to run around the community gardens and play games with each other, which gives them a chance to let off some steam and do some exercise which we should all do each day.

“The outdoor play also helps to improve their social interaction with the other children at a really key age.

“They are all exploring new things together which they get really excited about and they communicate with each other and with the staff about their new discoveries.

“It is very important to all of us at Ninewells Nursery to give our kids these new opportunities.

“The children all love getting outdoors and exploring their surroundings come rain or shine.”