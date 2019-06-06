Ninewells Nursery youngsters enjoy day of activities with dementia patients

Two very different generations came together for an afternoon of fun and music as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

Youngsters from Ninewells Nursery teamed up with elderly members of the Dundee Dementia resource centre to play games, sings songs and enjoy various other activities together.

The event was one of several taking place across Dundee as part of Dementia Awareness week which runs from June 3 to June 9.

Speaking about the benefits of bringing the two groups together Carol Houston, day care organiser, said: “It’s that interaction between the child and the adult, when they seem them they just cheer up.

“Some of them don’t have any young kids in the family. It just brightens them up, they forget that they’ve got any illness.

“It’s something we do hope to continue with in the future.”

Derick McCabe, 70, has been living with dementia for 10 years and has been coming to the centre since last year.

He said: “Dementia has got a grip on me. Fortunately I have my wife. Other people don’t have their partner to rely on. It must be very difficult.

“I like doing the different activities, music and bowling. It’s important dementia is highlighted.”

Jim Smith, 89, has been coming to the centre for at least 10 years. He said: “The people are all very friendly. The children are awfully nice. They are quite talkative, it makes a difference.”

Isobel Schwaikert, 83, has been attending the day care centre for a few months. “I do enjoy it,” she said. “I enjoy the company, I like to join in. I enjoy a game of dominoes.”

More than 90,000 people in Scotland live with dementia.

The day care service runs four days a week, Wednesday to Saturday, and also hosts a drop in cafe for service users and their carers and families on a Monday.

Carol added: “I think its very important that we get the word out to people that we are here. We have so many different things that we can offer people.

“We have dementia advisors, we have activity coordinators, we have got volunteer coordinators, we have got lots of things that go on.”

She added that they try to make the activities person centred by getting lots of information from family and carers. They also try to get the users to maintain skills they have as well as encouraging them to do new things.

Catherine Congreve, 68, has been volunteering at the centre for more than nine years.

She said: “Every week is different. Sometimes I’m helping in the kitchen, other days I’m doing baking. It’s nice when people go home and say they have had a lovely day here.”

The nursery has previously performed Christmas carols at the resource centre while some of the centre users have visited the nursery for afternoon tea.

Adele Taylor, manager of Ninewells Nursery, added: “I think it’s great that they can interact with the elderly. It benefits the children and I think it’s a great charity. It wouldn’t be possible without the staff here.”

The service are on the lookout for volunteers to help out.

If you would like to get involved you can contact the centre on 01382 210200. A free 24-hour dementia helpline can be contacted on 0808 808 3000.