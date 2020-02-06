Dundee nursery staff learn ‘safe sleeping’ skills to reduce cot death risk

Staff at Ninewells Nursery are hoping to do their bit to reduce the risk of cot death.

The team recently completed training to ensure they are up to date on the latest “safe sleeping” messages.

Cot death is relatively rare, but one baby dies every nine days in Scotland.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Nursery manager Adelle Taylor said that although cot death will never be completely eliminated, there are ways to minimise the dangers.

She said: “It was important for all of our staff to be trained in the latest safe sleeping techniques as we take children from when they are babies.

“It is incredibly important that we are up to date on keeping them safe while they are here.

© DC Thomson

“Cot death is a term used to describe the death of a previously healthy baby, who has died for no apparent reason.

“Although cot death can’t be prevented there are ways to minimise the risk, including always placing babies on their back to sleep and ensuring there is nothing else in their cot apart from a blanket which is tucked under the child’s arms.

“It was an amazing course presented to us by Sleep Safe Scotland.

“It was very interesting and it opened our eyes.

“We received booklets which outline all the recommendations which we have handed out to all parents and carers and we are now thinking about holding a training session for parents in the future.”

It was a week of certificates for the nursery as it was also presented with a Meningitis Aware Recognition Mark and passed a recent inspection with flying colours.