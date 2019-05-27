Ninewells Nursery kids have fun by design at V&A Dundee trip

The V&A isn’t just exciting for adults to browse the incredible collections, there is just as much fun to be had for the city’s youngsters too.

The little ones at Ninewells Nursery headed to the developing Waterfront to visit Dundee’s design museum and it sounds like they had lots of fun.

Nursery manager Adelle Taylor said: “The children took in all the V&A had to offer. They visited the construction area where they made their own buildings out of blocks.

“They didn’t just appreciate their own buildings though – the children also enjoyed the V&A building with its high stairs and glass windows which looked out on to the water.

“They then headed out to the V&A sensory garden and had a walk to

the HMS Discovery. The exploring wasn’t over though and the children also had a look at the new train station.

“Each child received a V&A pin badge to take home with them to remember the visit which was a lovely touch for them all.

“A great educational morning was had by staff and children.”