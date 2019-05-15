Ninewells Nursery children get football tips from the experts

The staff at Ninewells Nursery are not just providing fantastic care and education, they are even hoping to see some champion footballers coming out of their classrooms.

The kids in the nursery are receiving visits from Planet Soccer who are teaching dribbling, scoring and teamwork to the youngsters.

Adelle Taylor, nursery manager, said: “The classes will last 10 weeks and at the end the children will receive a certificate.

“Their coach Aaron is helping the children with ball control, how to play well in a team and how to pass the ball to each other.

“I think the best part for the children is running up and scoring goals, they love scoring.

“After each session the children receive stamps to say they have completed the week’s session which they love too. The nursery’s owner Jacqui Crush is very happy with all the activities we have been providing for the kids.”