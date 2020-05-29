Ninewells nurse who overcame coronavirus raises cash to buy tablets for patients

A nurse who overcame coronavirus while working on the front line at Ninewells Hospital has raised more than £400 to purchase tablets for patients on the wards.

Ellie Sharkey, from Arbroath, began making her own postcards to raise cash for the NHS and, in just over four weeks, has made more than 140 postcards and raised more than £400.

The money has been used to purchase tablets and cases for patients on the wards.

The 22-year-old is currently based on the Covid-19 wards at the hospital, after being drafted in from orthopaedics to help out when the pandemic began.

After testing positive for coronavirus Ellie took some time off to recover and got to work on creating the postcards in an attempt to lift spirits.

She said: “It was quite tough. I was quite tired and a bit unwell and the fatigue just knocks you. I was lucky that I recovered so quickly.

“I started to make the postcards as I wanted to make people smile during this difficult time while also raising funds for NHS Tayside’s Covid-19 wards.”

Ellie said that patients would be able to use the tablets to connect with their relatives.

“It will mean they can speak directly to the patients,” she said.

“It makes the patients light up when they can speak to their relatives and loved ones. Some of them have been in for weeks.

“My partner and I personally made and donated some cards to our local supermarkets in Arbroath, as well as to the local hospital, police, ambulance, and fire station to lift spirits and thank them for everything they are doing.”

Ellie makes several postcard designs including ones which read “you are amazing” and “get well soon”. She also makes a “bestie” card for people to send to their friends.

She’s also been writing a message on the card to the recipient, from the sender, if requested.

She added: “We posted some to Ireland, others to the south of England. It’s amazing. We have been able to buy so many tablets and it’s going to make such a difference.

“I didn’t realise we were going to make so much money. I feel really grateful and it’s nice that you can make a difference. Everyone is doing their part, I just wanted to do something that I could give back.”

Speaking about working on the wards, Ellie said: “Obviously relatives can’t visit so a lot of the patients are having to say their goodbyes on Facetime. It has been tough but, like everywhere, everyone is pulling together to do their best. I work with a great team.”

Lead Nurse for Elective Medicine, Meg Park, said: “We are very incredibly grateful to Ellie for her kind donation of tablets.

“These devices will be added to our bank of tablets, which have become so vital due to visiting being restricted, to help our patients connect with their family and friends.

“If you know someone who is in hospital, we would encourage you to speak to the nurse in charge of the ward to find out how your loved one can access one of our tablets.”

Anyone still looking to get a postcard can contact Ellie on her Facebook page, Ellie-lou Sharkey.