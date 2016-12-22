Ninewells maternity staff collect money and gifts to give children a happy Christmas

Ninewells maternity theatre staff collected money and Christmas gifts for Tay FM’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas appeal.

Staff nurses Kerry Barton and Alison Chapman oversaw the collection of around 50 gifts from the scrub team of maternity and gynae theatre.

Kerry said: “We collected for children aged between nine and 18 as the appeal often struggles to get gifts for that age group. We had three large boxes of gifts and a few envelopes of cash to drop off at Radio Tay and I’m really proud to be part of a team who went out of their way to help others.”

For the second year running, the procurement team has donated to the Dundee Food Bank instead of exchanging Christmas cards within the department.

The initiative was a great success with a total of 12 boxes containing food, toiletries and gifts given to support families in the local area who needed help over the festive period.

The team thanked other departments who kindly donated, including medical physics, microbiology and ward 23A.