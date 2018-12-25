Ninewells Hospital’s great ambassadors help to spread Christmas cheer

Staff at Ninewells Hospital have been getting into the Christmas spirit by helping those in need.

The staff from Ward 9 decided that instead of exchanging secret Santa gifts this year, they would use the money to help out vulnerable people in Dundee.

They donated £200 to the Ambassador Bar and Grill to buy meals and gifts.

Senior charge nurse Shona Muir said: “I saw an article about the Ambassador opening its doors on Christmas Day to serve meals to homeless people and people who would normally spend the day on their own.

“Good luck to everyone at the Ambassador, it will be a great day.”

Kate Fraser, director of the Ambassador Bar and Grill, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the donation – I just didn’t know what to say.

“We are catering for 150 people.”

Those attending will be treated to a three-course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.