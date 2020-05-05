Ninewells Hospital unveils relaxation pods to support staff wellbeing during pandemic

Ninewells Hospital has opened its first staff Rest Relax Recharge area, in order to support staff wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Open to all staff, the two separate pods function as areas of calm for employees to relax in.

Plans to roll out the areas in other hospital settings over the coming weeks are currently under way.

Supported by Tayside Health Fund, the “homely” pods have been designed to create welcoming and relaxing environments.

Tea, coffee and a selection of snacks are available, as well as a range of donated books.

The Rest Relax Recharge areas, which observe social distancing guidelines, are designed as dedicated spaces away from clinical settings encouraging staff to unwind, have a coffee, read a book and relax.

Employee director Jenny Alexander said: “It is really exciting to see the opening of the first Rest Relax Recharge space which has been developed specifically to support staff wellbeing.

“Over the coming weeks we will be opening other Rest Relax Recharge areas right across Tayside to be used by all of our staff.

“With funding from Tayside Health Fund we will be able to make these spaces attractive and relaxing.

“It is so important that staff remember to look after themselves as well as their patients during these difficult times.”

George Doherty, director of workforce, said: “I am really proud of everyone for coming together to create this relaxing area for our hard-working staff.

“Our staff’s wellbeing is important and we are committed to doing all we can to support our staff whilst they continue to provide care and services to those who need it most.

“I hope that staff use this area to rest, relax and recharge and have some well-earned respite during these challenging times.”