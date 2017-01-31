Ninewells Hospital repairs issue raised

Health Secretary Shona Robison has come under pressure to stump up £90 million for essential works at a hospital run by cash-strapped NHS Tayside.

Ninewells needs a major electrical upgrade, but the beleaguered health board is facing an £18m deficit this year.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Jenny Marra said NHS Tayside is also millions of pounds in debt to the Scottish Government “with no obvious way to repay it.”

She added: “In light of that and of Audit Scotland’s warnings about NHS Tayside’s finances, will she pledge to fully fund the £90m bill, so we can ensure the wiring at Ninewells is safe for patients?”

Ms Robison, who is also the Dundee East MSP, said: “A decision on funding will be made following the review of the business case.”