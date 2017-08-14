Ninewells Hospital psychologist had six-month sexual relationship with patient

A former NHS Tayside psychologist could be struck off after admitting having a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

Markus Themessl-Huber, 44, faces sanctions after confessing he had an affair with the woman, named only as Patient A, over the course of six months.

Between October 2015 and December 24 2015, Mr Themessl-Huber was alleged by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) to have engaged in sexual activities with her both outside of work and at his private clinic.

He was also accused of sending her sexually-explicit emails, making raunchy phone calls and sending her gifts.

The psychologist was further accused of prematurely discharging the woman from her treatment on Christmas Eve in 2015, arguing that it was the only way the relationship could continue.

He was said to have marked the occasion by kissing her on the same day.

The relationship was alleged to have continued from then until March 2016, during which time Mr Themessl-Huber was accused of having sex and engaging in sexual activities with Patient A.

He also faced claims that he continued to send the woman sexually explicit text messages and emails after discharging her, and was said to have plied her with more gifts, including chocolates and a book with a personal inscription.

During a hearing held by the HCPTS at the watchdog’s headquarters in London, the psychologist admitted to having the inappropriate relationship.

He also admitted to submitting five false timesheets to NHS Tayside between January 7 and January 20 2016 which allowed him to be paid for time spent out of the office while carrying on the affair. However, he was also accused of submitting false timesheets on December 22 2015 and December 29 2015.

The HCPTS, which adjudicates on the fitness to practice of those working in specialist medical professions, has stated that Mr Themessl-Huber’s actions were “sexually motivated” and “dishonest”, and that they constituted misconduct.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the HCPTS will determine whether or not Mr Themessl-Huber is guilty of the allegations and what sanctions — if any — to place on him.

According to an online profile, Mr Themessl-Huber left NHS Tayside — based at Ninewells Hospital — in May last year.

He went on to set up mind-WELL, a service designed to “help people improve their wellbeing and health while connecting more deeply with the people and places they love”.

He has also worked as a researcher at University of Dundee and as a senior lecturer at Central Queensland University in Australia.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman confirmed he no longer works for the board.