A Ninewells nurse has been struck off to “protect the public” — after a catalogue of errors in his treatment of a diabetic patient.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council found that Jonathan Brown was incompetent at his job after he was found guilty of a series of failings.

The NMC found Brown guilty of nine charges which it said impaired his ability to work as a nurse.

The charges all related to his time working at the hospital in May 2013.

The panel found that Brown had failed to document whether or not a patient had received any fluids or nutrition and made errors in recording the same patient’s Scottish Early Warning Scoring — where a person is assessed for the detection of serious illnesses.

It was further proved that Brown had demonstrated “inadequate diabetes care management” in relation to the same patient, as well as recording he had taken a special drink — when he hadn’t — and falsely recording he had monitored the patient’s blood sugar levels.

Brown also recorded “inaccurate information” on the patient’s notes over nutrition, and didn’t document his interaction with the patient’s family.

The NMC further found that, during employment at Ninewells by NHS Tayside between September and December 2013, Brown “was not able to demonstrate the clinical knowledge, skill and judgment required to practise without supervision as a band five staff nurse”. The panel said Brown “did not maintain an adequate performance level” in relation to areas such as record keeping and clinical judgment.

Brown had initially been suspended for a year but at a new hearing, the NMC struck him off.

A judgment stated Brown had persistently failed to engage with the hearing process, which “has increased the level of public interest in this case”.

“In order to uphold public confidence in the profession, registrants must engage with their regulator,” it said.

“Mr Brown has not done so. In the circumstances, the panel was of the view that the only order which would protect the public, satisfy the public interest and uphold public confidence in the profession and in the regulatory process is a striking off order.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “This person is no longer employed by NHS Tayside.”