A Dundee woman has warned of the risks of facial piercings after she developed an infection which baffled doctors.

Sara Gunning decided to get a “beauty spot” piercing above her lip around five weeks ago.

But she said that she started experiencing swelling around the piercing a few days ago when the ball on the end came off.

Sara, 34, said: “I’d never had a facial piercing done before.

“The shop where I had it done said to clean it with salty water and the cleaning solution they gave me, which I did.

“Then on Sunday, I touched my face and noticed the ball of the piercing had gone and my face had this big swelling around my lip.

“The piercing had gone into my lip and I had to go to hospital.”

Doctors at Ninewells spent an hour removing the bar from the inside of her lip.

And doctors were puzzled as to what had caused the swelling.

Bar worker Sara added: “The doctor said he had never seen anything like it. I went back to the shop itself — I just wanted to make them aware and asked if it had happened to anyone else.

“I’ve had my tongue pierced for 18 years and never had a problem. I just don’t get what happened to my lip.”

Sara is now worried her face may scar when the wound has healed.

“My face has been wrecked.

“The doctors at the hospital don’t know what caused it — it could have been the bar itself.

“It looks like I’ve been in a fight.

“I can’t eat and I’ve been sick all the time because of all the medication I’m on from the hospital.

“I’ll never get a piercing ever again now.”

David Farry, of Karma Jewellery and Body Piercing, where Sara got the piercing, said care always has to be taken as there is always a “small” risk of infection.

He said: “We’ve been piercing in Dundee for 40 years — three generations of family have been body pierced here.

“Piercings are just like scratching your skin — there is always a small infection risk, but if you clean it you can fix it or take the jewellery out.”

Mr Farry recommended that customers should revisit for free weekly check-ups while the piercing heals.

He said: “We give all customers two sides of A4 of information which we are required to do for health and safety.

“Customers sign forms and have to show ID — it’s all quite regulated.

“You need to come in for check-ups, which we are insistent about.”