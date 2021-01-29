A gutsy nine-year-old has run a full marathon through the streets of Dundee to raise money for his beloved sports club.

Jack Walls, a pupil at Camperdown Primary school, ran over five kilometres every day last week in a sponsored run which raised £1,010 for his kickboxing club, Team Xtreme.

Accompanied by an adult, the young athlete ran through different parts of Dundee, with some of his routes taking him through Broughty Ferry, along the Perth Road and past the V&A.

Jack said: “It got tiring, but I quite liked it.

© Supplied by Hayley Walls

“I wanted to help the club and give my coach some money so that we can get some new stuff.

“When I got over £1,000 I was shocked, I thought we were just going to raise about £200 or something.”

Hayley Walls, Jack’s mum, said the challenge had just started as an idea for him to get more exercise.

She told the Tele: “With lockdown, all of his clubs have been cancelled and all the school is being done from home, so I think he was just wanting something to do with his day.

“He usually goes kickboxing six times a week and he’s been missing it quite a lot.

“He decided that he wanted to run a marathon in seven days, since he goes out running with his dad occasionally.

© Supplied by Hayley Walls

“We decided that, if he was doing a run, he may as well raise a bit of money from it, but we didn’t expect him to raise nearly that much.

“Obviously we were surprised when he raised over a grand by the end of the week.”

The youngster completed eight runs in the course of seven days, totalling 28.2 miles across the full week.

His mum said: “We’re very proud of him. At the end me and his coach watched him while socially distanced, and he got a medal and a trophy from the club for it.

“He ran all over Dundee, he went down the Perth Road and back one day, did the Camperdown nature trail another day.

“Obviously an adult was always there to accompany him.

“I think that he was actually supposed to have a rest day too but he ended up skipping it.”

Jimmy Cavanagh, Jack’s coach at the kickboxing club, added: “We’re just over the moon about it.

“What he’s done hasn’t just helped the club, it’s helped a lot of people too.

“With lockdown, so many people are down in the dumps, and Jack has just put a lot of smiles back on faces.

“We don’t really see it as club, it’s more like a family. Even when we aren’t meeting we’re still all there for each other.

© Supplied by Hayley Walls

“He’s just a cracking lad, when he first came to us he was quite quiet.

“Now he’s so chipper and cheery, always putting smiles on faces.

“He’s a good wee lad.”

The coach plans to use the money to buy some new equipment for the kickboxing club, saying: “I think we’re going to use it to get some new pads, dodge-balls, things like that which will make it more fun for the kids.

“We usually do fundraisers every year, but with lockdown and restrictions we haven’t really been able to do anything like that, so this money is really going to help with that.”