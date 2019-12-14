Nine-year-old boy punched and kicked by teenage louts at retail park

A nine year old boy was left with a black eye after being assaulted by two teenage thugs in an unprovoked attack.

Dylan Edgar was with a group of friends outside the Harry Corry retail store at Kingsway East Retail Park when he was set upon on Wednesday night.

The assault happened roughly between 8:30 and 9pm and resulted in Dylan being punched twice. He then fell to the ground and when he stood back up was kicked in the legs.

Dylan’s mum Melissa Edgar said her son and his friends had been in the B&M store before leaving when they noticed a commotion at furnishing store Harry Corry.

Melissa said: “He ended up speaking to the manager, checking to see if she was okay, when he went out the shop the two boys attacked him.

“They were about 14 or 15.

“They punched him in the face twice, he’s got a black eye. He’s got a lump above his left eyebrow and he’s got blurred vision in his eye. It’s all swollen. He’s alright but I don’t think he will go out again for a while. He’s only just started going out.

“I had to go looking for him, he was late because of all the commotion.

“It’s disgusting, you can’t even let your kids out to play nowadays. He was only out with his pals, he’s not said or done anything to anybody for that to happen. He was hit for nothing.”

Michelle she was shocked and angry when she heard about what had happened.

She said: “When they punched him he said it sounded like fireworks going off in his head.

“What kind of environment are they being brought up in to think its appropriate to assault a child for no reason?

“He’s such a quiet shy boy as well. It’s bad enough a child his own age hitting him never mind somebody that’s older.”

Melissa appealed for anyone who might have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the police.

She said: “There was quite a lot of people down at the shops that would have witnessed Dylan getting hit.

“The more people that have seen it, there is more chance of them finding who did it.”

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said they had received a report of a nine-year-old boy being assaulted by older boys at the Kingsway Retail Park on Wednesday evening.

She added that enquires into the incident would be carried out.

A spokeswoman for Harry Corry declined to comment but said the store was assisting police with their investigations.