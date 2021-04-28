Nine of the most Instagrammable beer gardens in Tayside and Fife

We’ve searched high and low across Tayside and Fife to find the most Instagrammable beer gardens and al fresco dining in the region.

Whether you’re looking to find the coolest places in town, take that “perfect” Instagram picture, or show off your cocktail or beer to your friends, these venues featured in our round-up are equipped for just that.

While they haven’t been set up for “the gram”, their interior or setting lends them to be picturesque in our eyes and with al fresco dining here to stay for the foreseeable with summer and warmer nights on the way, we wanted to showcase some of the trendiest places to check out.

You can find a range of venues all offering al fresco dining or beer gardens by viewing our interactive map here. It will also tell you which ones are dog-friendly, child-friendly, serve cocktails, food and local craft beer, too.

The West House – Dundee

Though they are in the process of renovating the city’s old Reading Rooms, the team at The West House at West Port in Dundee don’t yet have a usable beer garden but are set to take over some of the car park across from their restaurant on South Tay Street.

With seating for up to 80 people, the venture from the popular student eatery will launch on Monday, May 3 and is sure to be all over Instagram from then.

The Giddy Goose – Dundee

One of Dundee’s most chilled and eclectic restaurants, The Giddy Goose, has a beer garden that you’ll potentially want to spend an entire weekend in.

Though it’s right next to the Perth Road, your Instagram followers will undoubtedly think you’re enjoying your favourite tipple in a gorgeous country garden.

Casa – Dundee

A new kid on the block, Casa Dundee has opened up at the old Clydesdale Bank next door to the DCA.

Not only is it right in the city’s cultural quarter with the Dundee Rep Theatre across the road but we also hear that Casa’s food offering (did someone say mac and cheese burger?) is going down a storm with locals.

Abandon Ship Bar – Dundee

Sharing an outdoor beer garden area with the Bird & Bear next door, Abandon Ship is one of the closest beer gardens you will find to the riverfront in Dundee.

Not only that, it also has a funky wall mural that will catch the eye of any passerby and almost definitely garner a lot of attention as a backdrop on your social media feeds.

Hatch/The Adamson – St Andrews

Newly-launched Hatch and its sister restaurant/bar The Adamson are a desirable destination for any food and drink fans in the town of St Andrews.

With the outdoor dining area and large marquee set up on South Street, to cater for both premises, you can while away the day and quickly fill up your Instagram feed while enjoying their delicious cocktails.

The Ship Inn – Elie

This award-winning seaside pub is the perfect place for al fresco drink by the shore. With incredible views of the North Sea, this venue in Leven is a popular haunt for locals and tourists alike.

Not only is The Ship Inn a great place to go for food and drinks, but you can also take a refreshing walk along the beach to walk off your dinner or lunch.

Atholl Arms Hotel – Dunkeld

On the banks of the Tay in Perthshire, the Atholl Arms Hotel has one of the most stunning views you can find and will make the perfect backdrop to any spot of beer sipping, wine glugging or gin drinking you might want to do.

The hotel’s beer garden has been set up to cater for thirsty visitors in a Covid-19-friendly and safe way, so you can feel relaxed before you even get a hold of a pint.

The Taybank – Dunkeld

Just a stone’s throw away from the Atholl Arms Hotel is another bar with just as enviable a beer garden, The Taybank.

Also on the banks of the River Tay, visitors will be welcomed with open arms by the stunning scenery and we bet it will be almost impossible not to want to take a picture.

Kenmore Hotel – Kenmore, Perthshire

Once you’ve seen the view from the Kenmore Hotel‘s beer garden, you won’t be able to stop thinking about it and dreaming of the next time you’ll be able to pay it a visit.

Situated at the point where Loch Tay becomes the River Tay, a trip to the quiet but picturesque village of Kenmore will soon be on your beer garden bucket list if it isn’t already.

