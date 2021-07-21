Nine months and 120,000 pieces of Lego: One man’s labour of love to recreate ship at Montrose port

A seven-foot-long scale Lego model of the Magne Viking ship has gone on display at Montrose port.

The replica of the Norwegian-registered offshore vessel has been created entirely from the plastic bricks.

Port employee and Lego enthusiast Jim McDonough spent hundred of hours creating the masterpiece on a replica scale of 1:37.

The Arbroath man has already had his version of the Royal Yacht Britannia immortalised at Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh.

Montrose Port Authority commissioned the recreation of the ship after it was featured in the film Tenet from Batman director Christopher Nolan.

Jim’s creation began as a lockdown project last year and involves about 120,000 bricks.

No glue was used during the construction, so everything can be removed and replaced when required.

The model is complete with realistic features, like retractable anchor chains and lighting on the deck and bridge.

Having spent nine months on Jim’s kitchen table, the model has now been sealed in a bespoke glass cabinet in the reception area of the Montrose Port’s South Quay offices.

‘Realistic’ Lego model

Captain Tom Hutchison, CEO and harbour master, is impressed with the build.

He said: “We have been blown away by the detail that Jim has managed to include in the model and how realistic it is.

“There are a lot of mechanised features which can be controlled remotely from a tablet, so we can use it for educational purposes to teach school pupils about how a vessel like the Magne Viking operates.

“We hope to be able to welcome school groups into the port again as soon as restrictions allow.”

The Magne Viking is a regular visitor to Montrose Port, meaning Jim was able to go onboard the vessel when Covid-19 restrictions allowed.

Previously, the only guide he had were technical drawings.

Markus Abrahamsson, captain of the Magne Viking, said: “When I first saw the model in person, I was amazed at how big it was.

“The details are absolutely fantastic, it is beyond me how one guy can sit and build that from Lego.

“When I was shown how everything works, such as winches, I was even more impressed.

“I think that it really has to be seen several times to appreciate all the details.”