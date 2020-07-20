Nine-mile ‘past and present’ Football Trail planned for Dundee

Dundee is home to two top Scottish football teams, not to mention dozens of junior and amateur teams that have enjoyed many successes over 100 years.

There are sites all over the city where teams have had their home grounds – some still with us and many others not.

Now ambitious plans have been unveiled to create a football trail around the city taking football fans and others to many grounds of teams past and present.

The plan is the brainchild of local groups Dundee FC Community Trust, Stobswell Forum and city councillor Lynne Short.

Once complete the trail will cover around eight or nine miles and encompass grounds associated with Dundee FC, Dundee United, Lochee Utd, Dundee Harp and Dundee Violet.

The trail would cover most of Dundee and at each location there would be plaques and boards telling the history of that particular ground and club.

Colin Clement of Stobswell Forum said: “We have some interesting history related to both senior and junior football grounds in the city which might be the basis for some form of Football Cultural Trail.

“This may be niche but no more so than the current OpenClose art trails in the city centre and Stobswell, which have attracted lots of positive feedback over the last couple of years.

“Although my part would be to concentrate on the Stobswell end, it is right to extend the potential trail. We can work out how we do that later but it would be a shame to stop at North End and exclude Harp, Violet etc.”

Lynne Short said Stobswell was an obvious starting point as Dundee FC’s first ever ground was in the heart of the community there, at West Craigie, just off Kemback Street.

The club was located there between 1893 and 1894, when it moved to Carolina Port. In 1899 the club moved to Dens where they have remained ever since.

Lynne said: “This is a really exciting project and one that I would love to see get off the ground.

“We are working together to create a possible trail. It would take in as many grounds as possible and be of great interest to people not only from Dundee but also further afield.”

She said the plans were in the early stages but she and the groups were now finding out about potential funding and working on the finer detail of the proposals.

“We have a great footballing history in Dundee and this trail is something I believe would really take off, ” she said.

“For example on March 1896 the Scottish national team beat Wales 4-0 on the pitch at Carolina Port.

“That was the first and only time the national team played in Dundee.

“It’s information like that that we would like to be able to tell everyone about on the trail.”

She added: “The plan would be to put the trail on a map and at each location provide information about the ground and the club that played or plays there.

“Dundee FC and Dundee Utd would obviously be included but so would other junior clubs in the city both past and present.”

Greg Fenton, community manager of Dundee FC community trust said they were very excited to be working on the project.

Greg said: “This trail has huge potential. It’s actually surprising there hasn’t been one created in Dundee before now given the great footballing history in the city, not just with the two main teams but also with the junior teams.”

He said: “The trail would cover around eight or nine miles and take in many clubs and grounds past and present.

“I believe this would attract people from all over Scotland and would be a major asset to Dundee.”