Nine Covid-19 cases confirmed at Coupar Angus chicken processing plant

The number of positive Covid-19 cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has now reached nine, the NHS has confirmed.

The 2 Sisters plant, which processes chicken, was closed earlier today as a result of the cluster, with one person still waiting test results.

Meanwhile, all workers are due to be tested with close contacts also advised to self-isolate with other “identified contacts” being followed up and given appropriate advice

An incident management team (IMT) is working with Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and local environmental health teams to provide advice and support.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is MSP for Perthshire North, said: “Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread.

“Public health teams in Tayside are responding quickly to this outbreak and we are liaising closely with them, Food Standards Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster.

“However, individuals who have been in this plant should be extra vigilant, ensure they follow all public health advice, and if they have any symptoms of Covid-19 should isolate and book a test on the NHS website.”

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside’s associate director of public health, said: “NHS Tayside Public Health were alerted to the outbreak of Covid-19 associated with the 2 Sisters food processing plant yesterday. An incident management team was convened and, working with the factory, measures were put in place to reduce the risk of further transmission of the virus.

“The people confirmed to have the infection and their close contacts in the community have been identified and advice provided. Further contact tracing within the factory setting is ongoing.

“Arrangements to provide testing for all factory workers are being progressed.”