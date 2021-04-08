Nightmare Dundee neighbour breached ASBO and Covid rules with birthday party

A nightmare neighbour who breached her anti-social behaviour order by hosting a rowdy 30th birthday party during lockdown has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Bobby Gibson was caught on February 19 with more people in her home in the Whitfield area of Dundee than she was allowed.

She is subject to a strict order preventing her from playing loud music, shouting and having more than two people in her house.

Guests who attended Gibson’s home were issued with fixed penalty notices by police for breaking lockdown restrictions.

Gibson must now perform unpaid work, with a sheriff warning she faces a prison sentence if she does not comply.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how fed-up neighbours sent an email to police to report excessive noise at 10.30pm on the night in question.

When officers attended, nobody was present but four females later returned to the address to collect their belongings.

Party started after friends delivered presents

At 1.50am, Gibson attended a police office looking for her house keys. The court heard she was cautioned and charged and made no response.

Gibson previously pled guilty to breaching the terms of her anti-social behaviour order, granted in March 2018, by playing a sound-producing device likely to cause alarm and distress, as well as having more than two people in her property.

She also contravened coronavirus regulations by hosting a gathering in her home.

Gibson returned to the dock before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael following the preparation of social work reports

Solicitor Doug McConnell said friends had attended at Gibson’s home to deliver presents. He added Gibson felt she could not tell them to leave.

“I think she has realised that she made a really bad error of judgement,” Mr McConnell told the court.

“She has really been improving and things have been going really well for her. It wasn’t a pre-planned thing, some people turned up and she felt that she couldn’t turn them away.

“She has complied before with unpaid work so she knows what’s involved.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Carmichael placed Gibson on a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He told Gibson: “During the time of the pandemic hosting gatherings like this is just not on. I appreciate this wasn’t entirely your making.”