Nightclub set on fire after car reversed into premises in ‘targeted attack’

A car was reversed into a nightclub before two men got out and set fire to the premises in a targeted attack.

The incident happened at The Sanctuary nightclub in Glasgow at 11.40pm on Thursday.

Detectives have appealed for information following the “suspicious fire” in Dumbarton Road in the west end of the city.

The two men got out of a grey-coloured VW Tigua – which police say is believed to be stolen – before setting fire to club.

The suspects then got into a blue Audi RS3 and drove off. The car was later recovered in Strachur Crescent, Lambhill, and will undergo extensive forensic examination.

No-one was injured and the club was closed at the time of the incident.

Officers are in the process of gathering CCTV footage and will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are working to establish why this property has been targeted.

“Fortunately, the club was closed and there have been no injuries, however it is imperative we trace whoever is responsible for this crime.

“This is a busy road and I’m appealing to motorists, taxi drivers, anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact us.

“You may have seen either of the vehicles and noticed the occupants, and you could have information which could assist our investigation.

“Even if you think what you saw or know is not important, please pass it on.

“Let us assess the relevancy of the information as it could help us establish a motive for this crime and lead us to whoever is responsible.”