Man to stand trial this month accused of striking woman with glass in city centre nightclub

by Ciaran Shanks
December 4, 2020, 11:21 am
© Kim Cessford/DCT MediaDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A man has continued to deny allegations that he struck a woman with a glass in a city centre nightclub.

Prosecutors allege that Kevin Delaney, 34, of Rockwell Place, carried out the attack at Pout, St Andrews Street, on December 21 last year.

© Google Maps
It’s alleged the assault took place in Pout nightclub. (Library image).

Delaney is accused of assaulting the woman by throwing a glass, which struck her on the head, to her injury.

The offence was allegedly committed while Delaney was subject to a bail order.

Delaney is scheduled to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month.

