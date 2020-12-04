Man to stand trial this month accused of striking woman with glass in city centre nightclub

A man has continued to deny allegations that he struck a woman with a glass in a city centre nightclub.
Prosecutors allege that Kevin Delaney, 34, of Rockwell Place, carried out the attack at Pout, St Andrews Street, on December 21 last year.
Delaney is accused of assaulting the woman by throwing a glass, which struck her on the head, to her injury.
The offence was allegedly committed while Delaney was subject to a bail order.
Delaney is scheduled to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month.