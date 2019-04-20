Nightclub boss slams Dundee Dance Event’s ‘pointless’ objection as silent disco approved

Councillors have approved a nightclub owner’s plans for a silent disco – despite protests.

Tahir Ramzan savoured the decision by Dundee City Council’s licensing board on Thursday then took a verbal swipe at one objector, Mike McDonald, who is the DDE (Dundee Dance Event) promoter.

Mr Ramzan said: “After a bitter but pointless objection from DDE promoter Mike McDonald, my team is delighted with the decision from the licensing board to grant the occasional licence for the silent disco on this beautiful site on the grounds of the former Clydesdale Bank.

“This is going to be a fantastic day for customers with some of the best DJs in Scotland playing a unique form of house music.

“People can tune in with special headphones.”

He added: “Businesses should always work together. Competition is always good and this is what makes a city centre exciting for the customer. An attempt to have a monopoly or ownership of a day can only have a negative impact on competition.

“Praise has to be given to the licensing authorities, board and police, as they are the body that makes decisions for Dundee.

“As a business, it’s always our intention to work with all relevant departments.”

The board members heard there were “a number of objectors”.