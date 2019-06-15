Night with the ghost busters leaves Tele reporter Lindsey spooked

At first glance everything appears normal in the typical Coldside home I was invited to visit.

However, on closer inspection, nothing could be further from the truth – not least as I watched specialised ghost busters “communicating” with the dead.

There was, according to the paranormal experts, an eerie presence in the corner of one of the rooms.

Apparently it was a “dark, looming” man hovering over the shoulder of the medium who had been drafted in to help transport him back to “the other side”.

And there was also a teenage spirit in the bedroom, who claimed to be good and religious, but had become trapped in the land of the living.

As well as the medium on hand to clear the house of the dispirited spirits, there was also the commanding presence of paranormal investigator Isaac Stewart, crucifix at the ready.

Isaac, from Kirriemuir, was asked to the house by the occupiers desperate to clear their home of ghosts in the hopes of resuming a “normal” family life.

The householders, who asked for their identity to be kept secret, said their lives had been blighted by the spirits which seemed to follow them from house to house, no matter where they went.

The lady of the house said: “For the majority of the 30 years that we have been married we feel like we have been cursed.

“We used to live in a house in Charleston and we felt the presence of someone bad.

“Since we moved here six years ago we continue to feel that we have been cursed.

“We hear voices that sound like a child, mimicking things that we say. There are bad smells, things have gone flying around the house and we have seen strange lights in the rooms.

“Only this week my husband woke up with unexplained scratches on his back.

“We are very spiritually aware and feel something is trying to cause arguments and make us angry and split up our family.”

The woman said things had got so bad they decided to try to do something to get rid of the evil presence.

That was when she decided to call upon the services of Isaac and medium Michelle Pollock, from Alyth.

Isaac is a qualified paranormal investigator and his services are regularly called upon to rid homes and public buildings of a spooks and spirits “trapped” there.

“My speciality is helping transfer trapped souls through a portal to the other side,” Issac said.

“I have been able to do this on numerous occasions and sometimes it has left me very emotional and upset.”

Isaac explained he uses a range of equipment to help identify a presence but usually he knows as soon as he enters a building if it is haunted by a trapped spirit.

He said: “The first thing I do is say a prayer calling on the Lord Jesus Christ and the archangel Michael to help the trapped soul.”

He then spends time identifying which spirit needs help and then uses a combination of holy water, prayer and sage burning to move the spirit through “the portal” to where “they belong”.

Isaac is frequently helped by life-long friend and medium Michelle.

Michelle said: “As soon as I sat down in this house I became aware of a dark figure of a man hovering behind me. Initially he seemed threatening and frightening but he told me he was on the defensive because he didn’t know who I was.

“He told me he was a soldier who’d lost a leg in the First World War who can’t leave the everyday world until a female spirit he protects can leave too.”

Michelle then spoke with another spirit using an Ovilus – a tool which allows ghost hunters to communicate with the dead by converting environmental readings into real words.

By the end of the evening Isaac and Michelle had identified at least three spirits in the house and Isaac carried out a cleansing.

“Hopefully we’ve been able to help the trapped spirits and the family.”