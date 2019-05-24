Nigel Farage among leading contenders to be next prime minister with odds of 20/1

Bookmakers have installed Nigel Farage as a 20/1 shot to succeed Theresa May as the next prime minister.

Despite the fact that Farage is neither an MP nor a member of the ruling Conservative Party, he is ranked above the likes of Matthew Hancock (40/1), Esther McVey (66/1) and Amber Rudd (80/1), who have cabinet experience in the current UK Government.

© Oddschecker

The Oddschecker website, which curates odds from the UK’s most popular bookmakers, says money has gone on the Brexit Party leader after May announced today she would stand down on June 7.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the hot favourite at 11/8, with fellow Brexiteer Dominic Raab next at 4/1.

Michael Gove (10/1), Andrea Leadson (14/1), Jeremy Hunt (14/1), Rory Stewart (20/1), Penny Mordaunt (20/1) and Sajid Javid (22/1) are also in the frame.

Have your say in our poll below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.