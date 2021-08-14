Nicola Sturgeon’s sister Gillian charged over ‘incident’ at house

The sister of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been charged over an alleged domestic incident.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged incident at a property in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

A 50-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Both Ms Sturgeon and the man have been released and are scheduled to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.

Report to procurator fiscal

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10, regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

“She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”