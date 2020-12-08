Nicola Sturgeon’s briefing: What time will the First Minister be announcing updates to the tiers system and will restrictions change in your region?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be updating the nation on coronavirus restrictions today.

Every Tuesday, the SNP leader announces whether regions will be moving up or down the tiered five-level system.

What time is the briefing?

There’s no lunchtime briefing today, with Ms Sturgeon instead updating parliament on the latest coronavirus statistics.

She is expected to start her speech at about 2.20pm.

Her address is being broadcast live on BBC Scotland and also on Scottish Parliament TV.

What is the First Minister going to announce?

We do not know for sure.

Ms Sturgeon has been very coy on whether regions will be moving up or down the five-level system.

All we know for sure is that the 11 local authorities under the toughest level four restrictions will be moved down on Friday.

They are: City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

What about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

It was revealed last night that the national incident management team (IMT) had urged the Scottish Government to move Aberdeenshire up a level due to numerous outbreaks in the region.

However, this is not confirmed and the region could get another reprieve.

Last week, it was rumoured both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were being moved up a level but both were given a stay of execution and another week in level two.

Ms Sturgeon said that the regions would be monitored very closely.

What about Moray, the Highlands and the islands?

Moray and Highland are both in level one but with extra restrictions meaning you cannot meet someone else in their home.

There have been calls for this to be dropped, with Ms Sturgeon saying that this was being considered.

The islands are also in level one, with no extra restrictions.

Moving to level three restrictions

If Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire move to level three restrictions, a lot would change.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will only be allowed to open until 6pm indoor and outdoors and are not allowed to serve alcohol.

There can be no travelling in or out of the area, except for work, education or health.

Outdoor contact sports for over 18s are not permitted.