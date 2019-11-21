Nicola Sturgeon won’t soften stance on a second independence referendum

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says she will not soften her stance on demanding a second independence referendum from Labour if Jeremy Corbyn seeks to enter Number 10 in December.

The First Minister says she will not back down from demanding a second vote next year as part of a deal to support a Labour government, in the event Mr Corbyn’s party gains enough seats to consider forming a government after the General Election.

During an appearance at an election campaign event in Dundee on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon claimed electing SNP MPs was the best way of “locking out” Boris Johnson from Number 10.

She said: “I’m sure if it came to it there would be plenty of redrawing of red lines on the part of Jeremy Corbyn.

“Does anybody really believe Labour will get themselves, against all the odds, into a position of being able to form a government and they’re going to say no to that (granting a second referendum)?

“We’re expected to believe he would walk away from his chance to form a Labour government because he’s not prepared to accept the timescale the Scottish Parliament wants. I don’t believe that is going to happen.”

Mr Corbyn has indicated he will not entertain the prospect of a second referendum until after the next round of Scottish Parliament elections in 2021.

When pressed on whether devolving drug powers to Scotland – something the Labour leader said last week in Dundee that he had not ruled out – would sway her if Labour refused to meet the referendum demand, Ms Sturgeon remained resolute.

She said: “There will be all sorts of issues that we want to reach agreement on if we were to give any support to a Labour government and we will do that. I think there are many areas on which we can reach agreement.

“But on the central issue of Scotland’s right to choose our own future my proposition is simple. I’m not asking Jeremy Corbyn to support independence – I’m simply asking him to respect a principle that it is for Scotland to determine our future, not Westminster.

“If Jeremy Corbyn made that a red line it would be him that is walking away from an opportunity to govern and I think most people would find that impossible to understand.

“Whoever is in Downing Street, (additional drug powers for Scotland) will be something I seek to achieve. It was something I specifically mentioned when I launched our campaign.

“There are many issues like that and that is one of the most important we will want to secure after the next election.”

Two Commons committees have recommended a softening of drugs policy in order to combat rising numbers of drug deaths, while the Dundee Drugs Commission has indicated its support for devolving drug powers to Scotland.

In all, 66 drug-related deaths were recorded in Dundee last year – twice as many as were recorded in the whole of Portugal in 2016.

The General Election takes place on December 12.