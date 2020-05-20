Nicola Sturgeon voted ‘most impressive politician’ in the UK during Covid-19 crisis

Nicola Sturgeon has been named the “most impressive politician” in the coronavirus crisis by a poll of nearly 3,000 people from across the UK.
The Press Gazette held the survey on its website from May 12-18
Of the 2,700 voters, the SNP leader took 29% of the vote, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak received 24%, and new Labour leader Keir Starmer was given 23% of the votes.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson received 14% of the vote, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock managed to obtain just 3% and Dominic Raab, who stepped in as the PM’s replacement while he was in hospital with Covid-19, took less than 3%.
A recent Tele poll indicated more than 96% of people supported Ms Sturgeon’s strict lockdown rules being kept in place while Boris Johnson moved to ease the restrictions in England.
