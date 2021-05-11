Nicola Sturgeon to make Covid level two rules announcement today

Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots on the coronavirus crisis today and confirm whether a planned relaxing of lockdown rules will go ahead next week.

The First Minister is due to confirm whether the country will move to level two of the lockdown roadmap.

It will be Nicola Sturgeon’s first coronavirus update since the Scottish election which saw her returned as First Minister.

Speaking ahead of her update Ms Sturgeon said the fight against coronavirus was her “number one priority”.

Under current plans, significant restrictions currently in place across Scotland could ease from May 17.

This would include the ban on visiting others indoors, with Scots allowed to stay overnight with another household.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said ahead of her announcement?

Speaking ahead of the coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Continuing the fight against Covid and guiding the country safely through the rest of the pandemic is my number one priority.

“Since the election, I have been back at my desk, consulting with clinical advisers on our next steps as we gradually hope to return the country to something much more like normality.

“Today we will outline those latest steps in lifting restrictions, while also making clear that we need to remain vigilant against any resurgence in Covid levels across Scotland.

“With the renewed mandate we have been given by the people of Scotland, I will this week also start to take forward our agenda, starting with our commitments for the first 100 days as we begin the task of securing a fair and sustainable recovery from the pandemic.

“That includes taking forward an NHS recovery plan, taking the first steps to establish a National Care Service, getting additional financial support to businesses and investment to recruit more teachers and classroom assistants.

“The people of Scotland voted for a serious Government for serious times – and with this re-elected SNP administration, in a historic fourth consecutive term in office, that is exactly what they will get.”

When is the coronavirus update?

The First Minister’s coronavirus briefing is expected to begin around noon and will be broadcast on the Scottish Government’s social media channels.