News Nicola Sturgeon to hold Scotland Covid update as cases continue to rise By Alasdair Clark August 27, 2021, 9:52 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 11:37 am Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots at 12.15pm. Nicola Sturgeon will hold an unplanned Covid update later today as the number of new infections continue to rise sharply across Scotland. She will be joined by National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch to update Scots on the pandemic. The First Minister is expected to speak from around 12.15pm and will reveal the latest figures before discussing any possible changes.