Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid Scotland update amid increasing cases

Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on the coronavirus crisis in Scotland on Tuesday amid increasing cases.

The update comes as public health teams deal with an outbreak linked to a bar in Kirkcaldy, Fife, as well as increasing cases across Scotland.

Soaring case numbers in Kirriemuir have also been recorded, with the area now the most infected part of Scotland.

The First Minister warned last week that the UK may be at the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update today?

Nicola Sturgeon will be speaking in the Scottish Parliament today shortly after 2pm.

She will provide an update on the latest statistics, including the number of vaccinations, before taking questions from politicians.

The update will be available on Scottish Parliament TV.

641 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday by the Scottish Government, with 4.2 per cent of tests that reported results coming back positive.

No new deaths were registered amongst people who had tested positive. 12 people were said to have been in intensive care.

As of Monday, 122 people are in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections.

It comes six months after the first coronavirus vaccines were delivered in Scotland.

Celebrating the milestone, health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Six months ago, on 8 December, the first vaccinations against COVID-19 were given in Scotland to those carrying out the vaccination programme.

“It was a momentous day – science gave us hope and we started on a journey which will gradually allow us to move back towards normality.”

Mr Yousaf said it had been “incredible” to watch how well the roll-out had progressed.

He said three quarters of Scotland’s adult population now vaccinated with a first dose.

50 per cent of adults have now also received their second dose, he said.

He added: “We remain on track to vaccinate all over-18s with their first doses by the end of July.”