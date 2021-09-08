News Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update as cases surge across Scotland By Alasdair Clark September 8, 2021, 10:06 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 1:08 pm Nicola Sturgeon will speak from around 2.20pm. Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots on Covid as cases continue to rise across the country. The First Minister is expected to make a speech in parliament on Wednesday before taking questions from MSPs about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cases across the country have continued to rise at record levels, with infection rates climbing locally in Dundee and Fife. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe