Nicola Sturgeon to give coronavirus update as Dundee professor reveals ‘superspreader’ events fears

Nicola Sturgeon will give her latest update on coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday – after the country moved to Level 0 restrictions.

The first minister says she will cover the “latest figures, trends and advice” at 12.15pm, following the easing of restrictions across the country on Monday.

The changes include bigger capacity at events like weddings, while larger groups can meet indoors and outdoors.

There have also been changes for hospitality venues.

📺 I will give a Covid update today at 12.15pm, covering latest figures, trends and advice. Please tune in if you can. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 20, 2021

It comes as a Dundee University professor in respiratory medicine has revealed concerns over “superspreader” events taking place in England.

People south of the border enjoyed so-called ‘freedom day’ on Monday as most Covid-19 rules were lifted.

It is now optional for people to wear face coverings, although experts still recommend it, and there are no limits on how many people can gather.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, James Chalmers said events in England where people are getting together in large numbers could have an impact on case numbers in Scotland.

He said: “We’re in an eco system that means what happens there will affect case rates in Scotland.

Worries over ‘superspreader’ events

“I think it’s a really difficult balance between public health measures and allowing people to have the freedom to enjoy themselves.

“Looking at those pictures with case rates the way they are, with my health care hat on, I was very worried about the potential that some people in those environments would be infected with Covid and we may get ‘superspreader’ events.

“But these are very, very difficult decisions.

“In Scotland, my view is we’ve taken the right approach to keep in place… simple things like masks for a bit longer, in order to protect those who are most vulnerable in our society.”

Yesterday it was confirmed that children over 12, who are at increased risk from the virus, will be offered a vaccine.

Prof Chalmers admits he would like to see the jab rolled out to all youngsters.

He said: “The JCVI have said they’ve decided not to vaccinate all children because the risk of becoming seriously ill as a child is very, very low.

“I personally was hoping that they would recommend vaccination for all children because I think the risks of Covid-19 go beyond the risk of ending up in hospital.

“There’s obviously been huge disruption to children’s education because of cases of Covid in schools, there’s the risk of long Covid in children which at the moment is poorly understood but is a considerable risk, and for all of those reasons, some countries have decided to go ahead with vaccination.

‘Missed opportunity’ on vaccine passports

“I think this is something that there will be a continuing debate about – whether we should be going ahead with vaccination of children.”

The Dundee Uni expert also believes greater incentives could be offered to encourage more young people to take up the vaccine.

He added: “I think it’s possibly a missed opportunity that we haven’t had a vaccine passport system in place now or coming in earlier – because at the moment we still do have a lot of young people who are unvaccinated gathering in large numbers with the potential for transmission.

“Vaccine passports are one way of reducing that or mitigating that problem without having to have full lockdowns or put restrictions on what people can do, which is what we’re trying to avoid.”