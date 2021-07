Nicola Sturgeon says she will consider having sings at the border between Scotland and England to remind visitors of the different coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Parliament was reconvened on Tuesday 13 July, with the first minister confirming all of mainland Scotland will go into level zero on Monday July 19.

From Monday up to eight people from four households can meet indoors, up to 10 people from four households in indoor public spaces, and up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors.