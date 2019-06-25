Tuesday, June 25th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Nicola Sturgeon to consider Linda’s case for life in jail for Templeton Woods attacker

by Lindsey Hamilton
June 25, 2019, 6:12 am
Linda McDonald was attacked by Robbie McIntosh in 2017. He was previously sentenced to life in jail for murder but released on parole.
Linda McDonald was attacked by Robbie McIntosh in 2017. He was previously sentenced to life in jail for murder but released on parole.
Send us a story

Scotland’s first minister has promised that she will “consider very carefully” proposals that serious offenders should spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Linda McDonald, who was attacked by Robbie McIntosh.

Nicola Sturgeon has written to Linda McDonald, who almost died after being attacked by a convicted murderer, insisting she will look at potential legislation which would see the country’s most serious criminals locked up for good.

Linda was left fighting for her life after being attacked by Robbie McIntosh in Templeton Woods in August 2017 while he was on day release from prison.

© Supplied
Robbie McIntosh.

Since recovering from her brutal beating, Linda has been campaigning for a change in the law forbidding convicted murderers from unsupervised home leave.

She said: “I have received a personal letter from the first minister with the promise.”

The letter followed the announcement by Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, that he has launched a bill in Holyrood to give Scottish judges the power to impose whole life sentences to those convicted of the most serious violent and sexual crimes, including murder.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Linda said: “I am very hopeful that Ms Sturgeon and the government will carefully consider passing the bill.

“I’m fighting for this so what happened to me never happens again.”

In her letter Ms Sturgeon said: “I can absolutely understand why you would want to ensure very serious offenders can spend the rest of their lives in custody.

“The Scottish Government will consider the details of what has been proposed by Liam Kerr very carefully.”

She added the government would “consider whether what is proposed will add anything new and additional to the powers the courts already have.”

In her letter the first minister also included a personal, hand- written message to Linda which said: “My thoughts are with you.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact me again at any time.”

Breaking