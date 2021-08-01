Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News

Nicola Sturgeon to announce Covid lockdown change decision on Tuesday

By Alasdair Clark
August 1, 2021, 6:37 pm
Nicola Sturgeon covid lockdown update
Nicola Sturgeon will speak on Tuesday

Nicola Sturgeon is set to confirm on Tuesday whether the existing Covid lockdown rules will be scrapped from August 9.

The Scottish Government is scheduled to review whether the country will move from Level 0.

Such a change would see the vast majority of restrictions lifted, allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time since last March.

Nicola Sturgeon said previously that she was “optimistic” she would be able to confirm the change.

Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid lockdown update on Tuesday

The First Minister will report her final decision to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, August 3.

She will speak to MSPs at Holyrood in a virtual session from around 2pm, before taking questions on coronavirus from politicians.

Whilst coronavirus restrictions on the number of people who can meet at one time could be removed, it’s expected guidance on face masks will continue.

If confirmed, the changes will take effect from August 9.

Nicola Sturgeon will speak in parliament

But speaking last week the First Minister said even after such a change a “sensible degree of continued caution” would help to protect the country from moving backward.

Speaking about the decision, Ms Sturgeon said: “We have seen some very positive developments recently and that goes give us, it certainly gives me, grounds for optimism that we will be able to continue our progress out restrictions.

“That said we do still need to be cautious.

I am confident we will make progress, all of us want to see the remaining restrictions eased as soon as possible.

“It’s good that cases are lower than they were three weeks ago, that comes as a relief to all of us, but they are still nine times higher than they were at the start of May.

“And we know that the Delta variant is significantly more infectious than previous variants.”

She added: “I am confident we will make progress and while are already living with far fewer restrictions than has been the case in previous stages of the pandemic all of us want to see the remaining restrictions eased as soon as possible.

“That’s important to all of us as individuals, it’s very important to businesses and the economy but we will need to do that with appropriate caution and an appropriate degree of care.”