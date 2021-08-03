First minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm on Tuesday if Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions will ease as planned on August 9.

Ms Sturgeon is due to hold a Scottish Government briefing at around 2pm, where she will reveal if most of Scotland’s restrictions can be scrapped and if the country can move “beyond level zero”.

The decision to continue easing restrictions will depend on the latest case numbers, hospital admissions, and vaccination rollout.

Speaking last week, she said she was “optimistic” that restrictions could be eased as planned.

And, having placed the country into Level 0 of the Covid restriction plan early last month, the shift would take the country even closer to normality.

What changes might happen?

Having indicated that a range of changes could go ahead on August 9, it is thought that the first minister may lift self-isolation rules for the fully vaccinated who test negative for coronavirus.

There could also be a move to lift restrictions on indoor socialising – however, it is unclear whether this would allow nightclubs to open unrestricted.

It has also been intimated that face coverings in indoor settings such as shops will remain compulsory, and it is expected that work from home advice will remain in place past August 9.

What is the Covid situation in Tayside and Fife?

The Scottish Government’s latest figures show there were 799 cases across the country – the second day in a row that numbers have dropped.

The daily numbers have been on a downwards trend since the start of July, along with the case positivity rate.

Both Angus and Perth and Kinross are among the areas with the lowest seven-day case rate in Scotland, at 81 and 83 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

The situation in Dundee and Fife is slightly worse, with just over 120 cases per 100,000 people – though 12 other local authority areas have higher figures.

The Scotland-wide picture

Ms Sturgeon announced last week that while the virus continues to spread across the country, figures can give the country “hope” for the future.

Of the 13,807 tests administered throughout the country, around 6.5% yielded a positive Covid result, representing an increase from August 1, when around 5.4% of the 21,046 tests conducted were positive.

As of August 1, 407 people were in hospital with confirmed cases of covid-19, 60 of which are currently receiving intensive care at various units across the country.

The latest figures represent a small reduction in hospitalised Covid patients, as the Scottish Government reported that 422 people were in hospital with the condition over the weekend.

It has also been reported that one person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

With regards to vaccinations, 4,012,496 people have received the first dose and 3,214,801 have received their second dose.

How can I watch?

The first minister’s statement can be watched on BBC Scotland, the Scottish Government Twitter page or on Scottish Parliament TV from 2pm.