Nicola Sturgeon says she’s ‘not bluffing’ about the second independence referendum

Sunday morning television was pretty gripping this week for politics fans, thanks to appearances from both Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May.

Sturgeon was interviewed on the Andrew Marr Show, and she took the opportunity to be as clear as she could about the second Scottish referendum.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Scottish First Minister hinted that a “hard” Brexit could see a vote on independence within five years, but insisted that she was offering a “compromise solution” to the Prime Minister.

She indicated that a “soft” Brexit could nullify the issue of a second referendum, but affirmed to Marr that she was prepared to call a fresh vote if the terms were not right.

Many people were impressed by her fighting talk.

Blimey, Nicola Sturgeon is just massively impressive. She’s so clever and so articulate. And May’s actual opposition right now #Marr — Laura McInerney (@miss_mcinerney) January 8, 2017

Never cease to be blown away by Nicola Sturgeon in interviews. Lucid, measured, informed, utterly convincing. Class act. #Marr #Brexit — Elin Roberts (@Elin_A_Roberts) January 8, 2017

Nicola Sturgeon is perhaps the only politician right now who isn’t infuriating me👏🏼 moving to Scotland at this rate — S. (@slovellee) January 8, 2017

But this is politics, so don’t be fooled into thinking that everyone was of the same opinion! Of course, there were some that were less than taken by what Sturgeon said. Many wanted her to put her words into action.

STOP PRESS.Hold your children close. Lock the doors. Nicola Sturgeon isn’t bluffing.I repeat. Nicola Sturgeon isn’t bluffing 🙀 — Spookycheeseballs (@Spookycheeseboy) January 8, 2017